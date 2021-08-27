• Amy K. St. Jean, 47, Mount Vernon, operating under the influence, Thursday, Aug. 19, in Farmington, $3,000 unsecured bail, Farmington Police Department.

• Starr A. Galusha, 22, Phillips, operating under the influence, Friday, Aug. 20, in Farmington, $3,000 unsecured bail, Farmington Police Department.

• Kirk M. Smith, 45, Livermore Falls, violation condition of release, Saturday, Aug. 21, in Livermore Falls, Jay Police Department.

• Cody A. Parsons, 27, domestic violence assault, domestic violence terrorizing, obstructing report of a crime, probation hold, Sunday, Aug. 22, in Bigelow Township, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Kurtis K. Henry, 32, Merkel, Texas, operating under the influence, Sunday, Aug. 22, in Farmington, $450 bail, Farmington Police Department.

• Cory J. Gurney, 45, Peru, domestic violence assault, violation condition of release, obstructing report of crime, Monday, Aug. 23, in Wilton, Wilton Police Department.

• Scott M. Bailey, 40, Wilton, warrant domestic violence stalking, Tuesday, Aug. 24, in Kingfield, personal recognizance bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Joshua J. Longley, 45, Phillips, violation condition of release, Wednesday, Aug. 25, in Phillips, $350 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

These entries reflect charges filed against individuals. Entries are not criminal convictions.

