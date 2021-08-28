LIVERMORE FALLS — Two investigators from the Office of State Fire Marshal were at The Lunch Pad on Saturday after owners discovered damage to the restaurant.

Police Officer Keith Masse said the Park Street restaurant had been broken into and burglarized with possible fire damage.

Maine Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Shannon Moss said the investigators processed the scene. She declined to elaborate on the extent or type of damage.

“At this point the only thing we can release is the owners discovered the damage when they were opening this morning,” she said. “The investigation is ongoing and we are asking to be contacted if anyone has information about this.”

The Lunch Pad is a small diner offering eat-in and takeout on Park Street. The phone rang unanswered Saturday afternoon.

Owner Diana Gray wrote in a Facebook post Saturday evening that she would try to reopen as soon as possible.

“We were vandalized last night and they tried to start a fire,” she wrote. “There was a lot of damage. Please if anyone saw anything or anyone contact the police department. … My employees and myself love you all and thank you for your concern and caring.”

« Previous

Next »

filed under: