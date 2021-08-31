• Robert W. Tibbetts, 57, Jay, criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, domestic violence terrorizing, domestic violence stalking, domestic violence criminal threatening, terrorizing, Thursday, Aug. 26, in Jay, Jay Police Department.

• Charles J. Deas, 43, Quincy, Massachusetts, domestic violence aggravated assault, Saturday, Aug. 28, in Wilton, Wilton Police Department.

• Jonathan T. Ridley, 30, Freeman Township, aggravated furnishing of scheduled drugs, Sunday, Aug. 29, in Freeman Township, $150 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Michael S. Maillet, 30, Chesterville, warrant violation condition of release, Monday, Aug. 30 in Jay, $200 bail, Jay Police Department.

These entries reflect charges filed against individuals. Entries are not criminal convictions.

filed under:
Farmington Maine, Franklin County Arrest Log
