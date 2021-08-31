• Robert W. Tibbetts, 57, Jay, criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, domestic violence terrorizing, domestic violence stalking, domestic violence criminal threatening, terrorizing, Thursday, Aug. 26, in Jay, Jay Police Department.
• Charles J. Deas, 43, Quincy, Massachusetts, domestic violence aggravated assault, Saturday, Aug. 28, in Wilton, Wilton Police Department.
• Jonathan T. Ridley, 30, Freeman Township, aggravated furnishing of scheduled drugs, Sunday, Aug. 29, in Freeman Township, $150 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
• Michael S. Maillet, 30, Chesterville, warrant violation condition of release, Monday, Aug. 30 in Jay, $200 bail, Jay Police Department.
These entries reflect charges filed against individuals. Entries are not criminal convictions.
Comments are not available on this story.
-
Business
Rangeley Friends of the Arts hires Michaela Beckmann as interim program specialist
-
Lewiston-Auburn
Androscoggin commissioners send proposed spending plan to Budget Committee
-
Business
UScellular donates 42 wireless hot spots, service to Boys & Girls Clubs
-
Lewiston-Auburn
Lewiston-Auburn schools begin new year with excitement, high energy
-
Sports
U.S. Open: Stephens cruise past Gauff, advances to third round