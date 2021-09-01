JAY — The Jay High School Class of 1961 held its 60th class reunion at LaFleur’s Restaurant in Jay on Saturday, August 21, 2021. Of the 53 original classmates who started high school together as freshmen, eighteen attended the reunion.

Time for socializing started at noon followed by a buffet luncheon at 1 p.m. Rev. Robert Plaisted, a classmate, gave the blessing and offered a moment of silence for departed class members: Daniel Brougham, Janice Foster, Robert Hebert, Donna Bryant Wuori, Larry Gallant, Georgette Nolette Jewett, Leila Forbes Viles, Jean LeBlond Corcoran, Joseph Turmel, Terry Storer, Grace Robinson Judd, Priscilla Labbe, Geraldine Pomerleau Bibeau, Keith Cornelio, and Raymond Ouellette.

Those attending the reunion were Fidele and Patricia Legere, Greenfield, Indiana; Rosine DiPompo Dolinski, East Palatka, Florida; Bryan and Rita Francis, Mims, Florida; and Gerry and Linda Bryant, Springfield, Missouri.

Those attending from Maine were Rev. Robert Plaisted and Susan Stinchfield, Bath; Vince and Maureen Drottar, Hampden; Ron and Marge Coulombe Lindholm, Belgrade; Rodney and Margie Ellingwood, Palmyra; Cynthia Riggs Richards, Lewiston; Rosemary Davenport Morrison, Poland; and David and Patricia Moore, Livermore.

The following were from Jay: Gene and Jacquie Allaire; Sharon Farrington; Bob and Pauline LeClair Roy; Julie Legere Smith; Elaine Pomerleau Haley; Cleo Robinson Roy; and Sandy Mosher Snowden.

We all enjoyed seeing and catching up with classmates we hadn’t been in touch with for years.

