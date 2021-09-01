FARMINGTON — The IF4 Road Show is coming to Narrow Gauge Drive In Theatre in Farmington this Sunday Sept. 6 for the last screening in Maine or New Hampshire. IF4 has honored 11 talented film makers for their all-new series of short films for 2021. These awesome flicks will transport you and your guests to destinations around the world on a true “bucket-list” of sport travel adventures. IF4’s impressive line-up features Slammin’ Steelhead in British Columbia, Baltic Salmon in the Swedish Lapland, sight fishing for Giant Trevally in the Seychelles, Ballistic Tuna in Colombia, and more…all shared in some of the most breathtaking scenery on the planet.

Tickets are just $15 per Carload (55 cars max.) & available at: www.outdoorheritagemuseum.org or tickets available at the gate while they last.

Narrow Gauge Drive In has brand new HD projection equipment and their huge screen will share the 11 amazing IF4 films both bigger and better than ever before! Gates open at 7pm and there will be a great raffle and concessions available. Show starts at dusk (7:30pm). It’s the perfect Labor Day Sunday Night stoker to get you jacked for fall fishing and all in support of Outdoor Heritage Museum. This IF4 event is sponsored by our friends at Skowhegan Bank.

