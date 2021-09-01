At the Franklin County Animal Shelter, their lobby, kitten, and available adult cat rooms are open to the public Monday to Saturday, Noon to 4 pm. Dog adoptions are being performed by appointment only. Please call FCAS at 207-778-2638 during our office hours to schedule an appointment if you are interested in adopting a new canine family member.

This week, the Pets of the Week are:

Chloe, Lab Mix, 1 Year, Female: Meet Chloe! Chloe is a sweet but timid girl who is looking for a patient home who will help her build self-confidence. She takes time to learn to trust new people, but once she trusts you, she is very loving and sweet. Chloe loves going for walks and playing fetch with tennis balls. She would prefer to be your only pet, and due to her timid personality, she would love to find a home without small children.

Daisy, Senior, Female: Hi there. My name is Daisy. I am a very sweet older lady who would love to find a quiet home for my golden years.

