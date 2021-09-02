JAY/LIVERMORE FALLS — Police are investigating vandalism discovered Thursday at businesses and St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church and Parish Hall.

The exteriors of businesses and the church and hall were marked with white paint, many having “666” and other wording and symbols written on them. The vandalism seemed to run along Route 4, also known as Main Street, in both towns.

It occurred in the early morning hours Thursday, Livermore Falls police Chief Ernest Steward Jr. said.

Jay officer David Morin and Livermore Falls officer Keith Masse went to each place taking photos after getting reports of the vandalism.

Among the businesses defaced on Main Street in Livermore Falls were Dollar General, Walgreens, Food City and Hillside Development.

In Jay, the church had a “6” spray-painted on the three glass front doors. Paint also was sprayed on the granite walls.

Other businesses tagged in Jay included Franklin Savings Bank, LaFleur’s Restaurant, Subway, Sweet Scoops ice cream store, all on Main Street, and Riverside Kwik Stop and Ski Depot on Riley Road.

Police planned to review surveillance videos to pick up leads.

The vandalism at a church could be considered a hate crime, Steward said.

Jay police Chief Richard Caton IV was not immediately available for comment.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed or has information related to the vandalism to call either Jay Police Department at 207-897-6766 or Livermore Falls Police Department at 207-897-3424.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: