• Cory I. Smith, 31, Farmington, domestic violence assault, criminal mischief, Tuesday, Aug. 31, in Farmington, Farmington Police Department.

• Joseph N. Heath, 22, Farmington, domestic violence assault, Tuesday, Aug. 31, in Farmington, Farmington Police Department.

• Wanda J. Nichols, 57, Wilton, operating under the influence, Tuesday, Aug. 31, in Wilton, Wilton Police Department.

Comments are not available on this story.

filed under:
Farmington Maine, Franklin County Arrest Log
Related Stories
Latest Articles