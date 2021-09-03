• Cory I. Smith, 31, Farmington, domestic violence assault, criminal mischief, Tuesday, Aug. 31, in Farmington, Farmington Police Department.
• Joseph N. Heath, 22, Farmington, domestic violence assault, Tuesday, Aug. 31, in Farmington, Farmington Police Department.
• Wanda J. Nichols, 57, Wilton, operating under the influence, Tuesday, Aug. 31, in Wilton, Wilton Police Department.
