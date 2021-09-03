MADRID – For the second year in a row Reeds Mill Church will cancel its annual September Hymn Sing, originally scheduled for September 12, due to COVID-19 and its variant.

Started in 1978, the September Hymn Sing, held at night in order to appreciate the beauty of the original church lanterns aglow, has become a treasured tradition. Also canceled for the second year is the annual Sandy River Ramblers benefit concert, which was slated to be held September 26 and is the church’s only specifically fundraising event.

“Although the church is the perfect venue for both of these events, the space within does not allow for the recommended safe spacing. It is heart breaking to have to cancel these events again this year. But it would be more heart breaking if anyone became ill as a result of attending,” according to the event coordinator.

“We are hoping to be able to have our regular Thanksgiving morning service as well as the Christmas Candlelight Service on December 19.”

To learn more about the church and check for updates about services and events go to our website, reedsmillchurch.org, or call 207-639-2713.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: