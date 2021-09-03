To the Editor:
We must do more to strengthen our power grid against an electromagnetic pulse (EMP) event. Such an event can result from an attack by an enemy, or it can occur naturally. It could result in devastating loss of life. There is disagreement on this, but why take chances?
We should also have a ground-based GPS back-up system, (like Russia has,) or we could lose internet in an anti-satellite attack.
Alvin Blake
Bangor
Comments are not available on this story.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Sports
NHL notebook: League to punish unvaccinated players more harshly this season
-
Androscoggin County
Sabattus voters to decide fate of the town’s police department: to keep or to outsource
-
Maine
As Common Ground Country Fair cancels, organizers of other upcoming fairs consider changes amid COVID surge
-
Lewiston-Auburn
Photo: Sidewalk art in Lewiston
-
Health care
Many health care providers exempt from Maine’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate