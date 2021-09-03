To the Editor:

We must do more to strengthen our power grid against an electromagnetic pulse (EMP) event. Such an event can result from an attack by an enemy, or it can occur naturally. It could result in devastating loss of life. There is disagreement on this, but why take chances?

We should also have a ground-based GPS back-up system, (like Russia has,) or we could lose internet in an anti-satellite attack.

Alvin Blake

Bangor

