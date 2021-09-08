FARMINGTON — United Way of the Tri-Valley Area is excited to offer Cornhole for a Cause this Fall! Is there a better way to kick off the fall season than at an apple orchard? With hard cider? And cornhole? The event will be September 18 at 2 p.m. We are even more excited to share that it will be held at newly established Ayuh Cidah, located at 272 Morrison Hill Road, Farmington.

Ayuh Cidah has expanded beyond pick-your-own! This beautiful farm, started in 1860, is the perfect venue to enjoy tasting one of their many varieties of hard cider. United Way is very excited to check out this venue through the Cornhole for a Cause which is generously sponsored by United Insurance, Ayuh Cidah and Blue Sky. Join us for a double elimination cornhole tournament. Registration is $20 per team and can be done right online at www.uwtva.org. Winner gets a cash prize!

Additionally, a ‘Double the Distance’ challenge will be available on site. Contestants who feel they can ‘throw the distance’ can sign up at the event. For an additional fee, contestants get three bags to try to sink one from 54 feet! If more than one person manages to do that, everyone who did will advance to a second round see if they can do it again. Winning contestant will walk away with a great prize and (of course) crazy bragging rights!

United Way would like to thank our generous sponsors: Thank you so much to PLATINUM sponsors Ayuh Cidah and Blue Sky; and GOLD sponsor United Insurance/Shiretown Agency. In-kind sponsors include Ayuh Cidah (for the use of their beautiful venue), and United Insurance (for the prize). We look forward to this event.

For more information about United Way’s Cornhole for a Cause visit www.uwtva.org or visit United Way on Facebook, www.facebook.com/uwtva. For more information about United Way of the Tri-Valley Area, visit www.uwtva.org or call 778-5048. Like United Way on Facebook to be kept up to speed on up-coming programs and initiatives!

