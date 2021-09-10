Edward D. Woodward, 57, Kingfield, probation hold, Tuesday, Sept.7, in Avon, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

Eric A, McEwen, 44, Rangeley, operating under the influence, Thursday, Sept. 9, $150 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

These entries reflect charges filed against individuals. Entries are not criminal convictions.

Comments are not available on this story.

filed under:
Farmington Maine, Franklin County Arrest Log
Related Stories
Latest Articles