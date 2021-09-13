FARMINGTON — A Livermore Falls man pleaded guilty Monday to driving an ATV under the influence on a trail that involved a crash and an injured passenger on Aug. 12, 2020, in Farmington.

Justice Thomas McKeon accepted the misdemeanor guilty plea from Christopher N. Martin, 37, at a Farmington court.

A felony charge of intentional failure to report an ATV accident involving personal injury or death was dismissed in a plea agreement between the state and defendant.

Jennifer Dalton, 36, of Jay received head injuries when the ATV she was a passenger on hit two trees and rolled down an embankment on a trail near the parking lot for the multi-use Whistle Stop Trail, Cpl. John MacDonald of Maine Inland Fisheries and Wildlife, wrote in an email last year.

The driver of the ATV “allegedly fled the scene but was soon located by Farmington police,” MacDonald wrote.

Farmington police used a side-by-side to look for the driver, who was found walking on a trail.

McKeon sentenced Martin on Monday to serve seven days in jail and a $700 fine, not factoring in surcharges. Martin is scheduled to turn himself in Oct. 1 to start serving his time at the Franklin County Detention Center.

Martin also has a $200 fine for a civil violation of driving an unregistered ATV connected to the 2020 case.

A conviction on the misdemeanor charge carries up to 364 days in prison, while a conviction on the felony charge is punishable by up to five years in prison.

