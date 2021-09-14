Regional School District 9 school board agenda

6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021

Place: The Forum, Mt. Blue Campus

Zoom Link:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87349617954?pwd=NHRERlZFWkpGcmhjdzVmaC9KS2dadz09

NOTICE: Pursuant to RSU 9’s Health and Safety guidelines, face masks are required to attend an in-person event inside a school building.

I. Call to order and declaration of quorum

II. Pledge of Allegiance

III. Public comment

IV. Report of the Chairperson – Carol Coles

A. BCA board member code of ethics

■ Focus item B

B. Committee assignments – updates

C. A review of the importance of committee work

V. Good news stories from Board / Administrator

VI. Superintendent’s report – Christian Elkington

A. New hires, transfers, resignations, and retirements

B. Strategic planning process plan – Elkington

■ Work with Mary Jane McCalmon

■ Proposed strategic planning map

■ Strategic planning proposed process

■ Charge to the strategic planning team

■ Contract letter of understanding

C. Short-term (32-34 months) moving of RSU Central Office staff to leased

space using ESSER 3 Funds

D. Update of superintendent evaluation policy work

VII. Admin updates

A. Academy Hill School & G.D. Cushing – Keith Acedo

B. Franklin County Adult Education – Nancy Allen

C. Mt. Blue Middle School – James Black

VIII. Presentations

None

IX. Consent Agenda

A. Minutes from August 24, 2021

B. Committee report outs and minutes

■ Operations committee – September 7, 2021

■ Personnel & finance – September 7, 2021

■ Educational policy – September 7, 2021

■ Drop-out prevention – None

● Motion to approve the consent agenda.

X. New Business

A. Reopening plan

■ Contact tracing questions

■ Student quarantining instructional expectations

■ Other?

B. Acceptance of the Cole grant

■ Grant Summary

● Motion to accept the $7,000 grant from the Galen Cole Family Foundation

C. Approve new hires

Motion to approve the new hires as presented in the Superintendent’s

report.

D. Approve strategic planning proposal

● Motion to approve the strategic planning process presented and to enter

into contract with Mary Jane McCalmon to facilitate process

E. Second reading of RSU 9 Affirmative Action plan

● Motion to adopt the RSU 9 Affirmative Action plan

F. Second reading of GCI: professional staff development opportunities

● Motion to approve board policy GCI: professional staff development

opportunities (second and final reading)

G. Moving RSU 9 Central Office staff to one space

● Motion to approve the moving of RSU 9 to one location within the

Farmington area through a leased space agreement for 32-34 months

using ESSER 3 Funds.

XI. Adjourn

NEXT SCHEDULED MEETINGS

September 28, 2021 – 6:30 p.m. – The Forum, Mt. Blue Campus

October 12, 2021 – 6:30 p.m. – The Forum, Mt. Blue Campus

COMMITTEE MEETINGS

Operations – October 5, 2021 – 5:00 p.m. – The Forum, Mt. Blue Campus

Personnel & Finance – October 5, 2021 – 6:00 p.m. – The Forum, Mt. Blue Campus

Educational Policy – October 5, 2021 – 7:00 p.m. – The Forum, Mt. Blue Campus

