Regional School District 9 school board agenda
6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021
Place: The Forum, Mt. Blue Campus
Zoom Link:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87349617954?pwd=NHRERlZFWkpGcmhjdzVmaC9KS2dadz09
NOTICE: Pursuant to RSU 9’s Health and Safety guidelines, face masks are required to attend an in-person event inside a school building.
I. Call to order and declaration of quorum
II. Pledge of Allegiance
III. Public comment
IV. Report of the Chairperson – Carol Coles
A. BCA board member code of ethics
■ Focus item B
B. Committee assignments – updates
C. A review of the importance of committee work
V. Good news stories from Board / Administrator
VI. Superintendent’s report – Christian Elkington
A. New hires, transfers, resignations, and retirements
B. Strategic planning process plan – Elkington
■ Work with Mary Jane McCalmon
■ Proposed strategic planning map
■ Strategic planning proposed process
■ Charge to the strategic planning team
■ Contract letter of understanding
C. Short-term (32-34 months) moving of RSU Central Office staff to leased
space using ESSER 3 Funds
D. Update of superintendent evaluation policy work
VII. Admin updates
A. Academy Hill School & G.D. Cushing – Keith Acedo
B. Franklin County Adult Education – Nancy Allen
C. Mt. Blue Middle School – James Black
VIII. Presentations
None
IX. Consent Agenda
A. Minutes from August 24, 2021
B. Committee report outs and minutes
■ Operations committee – September 7, 2021
■ Personnel & finance – September 7, 2021
■ Educational policy – September 7, 2021
■ Drop-out prevention – None
● Motion to approve the consent agenda.
X. New Business
A. Reopening plan
■ Contact tracing questions
■ Student quarantining instructional expectations
■ Other?
B. Acceptance of the Cole grant
■ Grant Summary
● Motion to accept the $7,000 grant from the Galen Cole Family Foundation
C. Approve new hires
Motion to approve the new hires as presented in the Superintendent’s
report.
D. Approve strategic planning proposal
● Motion to approve the strategic planning process presented and to enter
into contract with Mary Jane McCalmon to facilitate process
E. Second reading of RSU 9 Affirmative Action plan
● Motion to adopt the RSU 9 Affirmative Action plan
F. Second reading of GCI: professional staff development opportunities
● Motion to approve board policy GCI: professional staff development
opportunities (second and final reading)
G. Moving RSU 9 Central Office staff to one space
● Motion to approve the moving of RSU 9 to one location within the
Farmington area through a leased space agreement for 32-34 months
using ESSER 3 Funds.
XI. Adjourn
NEXT SCHEDULED MEETINGS
September 28, 2021 – 6:30 p.m. – The Forum, Mt. Blue Campus
October 12, 2021 – 6:30 p.m. – The Forum, Mt. Blue Campus
COMMITTEE MEETINGS
Operations – October 5, 2021 – 5:00 p.m. – The Forum, Mt. Blue Campus
Personnel & Finance – October 5, 2021 – 6:00 p.m. – The Forum, Mt. Blue Campus
Educational Policy – October 5, 2021 – 7:00 p.m. – The Forum, Mt. Blue Campus
