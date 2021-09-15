• Scott A. Bower, 56, New Sharon, domestic violence assault, Sunday, Sept. 12, in Rangeley, personal recognizance bail, Rangeley Police Department.

• Brittany M. Dakin, 22, Farmington, operating while license suspended or revoked, Sunday, Sept. 12, in Farmington, $150 bail, Farmington Police Department.

• Michael T. Davis, 45, Wilton, domestic violence assault, domestic violence terrorizing, Sunday, Sept. 12, in Wilton, $150 bail, Wilton Police Department.

• Gregory R. Bullen, 45, Farmington, warrant violation of bail, violation condition of release, Sunday, Sept. 12, in Farmington, $250 bail, Farmington Police Department.

These entries reflect charges filed against individuals. Entries are not criminal convictions.

