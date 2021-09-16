JAY — The Maine Department of Transportation will close the Crash Road for part of Friday to allow PAN AM Railways to work on the crossing. It’s expected to be closed from 7 a.m. until about 3:30 p.m.
Anyone who lives on the road could enter from the Livermore end but would not be able to go through to the Riley Road in Jay.
Drivers should use Route 4 as a detour, DOT spokesman Paul Merrill wrote in an email. Local traffic can access Crash Road at the intersection with Route 4 in Livermore.
