Suppers

JAY — Frank L. Mitchell VFW Post #3335 at 64 Jewell St. in Jay. For Friday, Sept. 17, the supper will feature Shepherd’s pie, dinner rolls and dessert for $9. Friday, Sept 24, the menu will feature stuffed peppers, salad and dessert for $9. Call Janice early at 897-2122 to reserve your meal. Frank L. Mitchell VFW Post #3335 would still like ideas and recipes for their famous Friday night suppers. The next time you pick up a meal, drop off a suggestion, please.

EAST Wilton — On Saturday, September 18th, the Masonic Group at the Harland M. Harnden Masonic Building , 70 Bryant Road, East Wilton, Me., will be offering a Public “Take Out/Pickup” meal from 5 until 6 p.m. The meal will be Chicken, stuffing, Potato, Vegetables, Rolls, and Apple Pie. $9.00 for adults and $5.00 for those under 12. Meal reservations would be appreciated by Thursday, September 16 at 5 p.m.For meal reservations please call Alan Morison- 645-4366; Robert Lawrence – 778-2354; or Alvin McDonald – 645-2190; Home deliveries are available in the Farmington and Wilton area for $10 per meal.

Cribbage



JAY — Frank L. Mitchell VFW Post 3335 will be hosting cribbage, Wednesday nights at 6 p.m. The doors will be open at 6.

Trains

LIVERMORE FALLS — Maine’s Paper and Heritage Museum 22 Church St. Livermore Falls will be hosting the Great Falls Model RR Club on Saturday, September 25 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in a joint program featuring museum tours, model trains on display and operating, Chili lunch, Door prizes, giveaways, and a huge yard sale. The event will be held outside on the grounds of the museum except for museum tours.

Trains played a huge part in the development of the State of Maine, take a tour of the museum, and see how important they were to the development of the Paper Industry. One of the model trains that will be featured was crafted by Ralph Smith of Jay. Ralph and his brother Harold had a lifetime love of trains and were often seen at prime viewing points along the tracks. Ralph crafted his model from memory and spare parts he collected in the many years he worked as a millwright. The Great Falls Model RR Club will have an engine and cars running on a HO display layout complete with sound! The event will be cancelled if it rains. CDC guidelines will be followed.

