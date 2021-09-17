SNHU
MANCHESTER, NH — It is with great pleasure that Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) congratulates Courtney Webster of Jay and Bryar Smith of Strong on being named to the summer 2021 Dean’s List.
Full-time students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 are named to the Dean’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits; undergraduate day students must earn 12 credits in fall or spring semester, and online students must earn 12 credits in either EW1 & EW2, EW3 & EW4, or EW5 & EW6.
Comments are not available on this story.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
College
Bates rallies back but falls to Amherst in football opener
-
College
Special teams play sparks UMaine football to win over Merrimack
-
Football
H.S. football notebook: Spruce Mountain’s scoring and confidence increase since Camden Phillips’ return
-
Outdoors
Outdoors in Maine: Are punishments too steep for honest mistakes by honest hunters?
-
Local Sports
Par for the Course: Excellent golf season for Minot’s Kristen Kannegieser