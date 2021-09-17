WILTON —Tuesday Night Mixed Winter League, Sept. 7
Men’s High Game scratch: Stephen Adams 199, Frank Cushman 184, Martin Hamner 161
Mens High Series scratch: Stephen Adams 512, Martin Hamner 454, Tony White 448
Mens High Game handicap: Frank Cushman 265 Stephen Adams 232, Martin Hamner 227
Mens High Series handicap: Frank Cushman 663, Albert Farmer 661, Martin Hamner 656
Women High Game scratch: Mariah Barden 191, Stephanie Millay 155, Cathy Walton 135
Women’s High Series scratch: Mariah Barden 512, Stephanie Millay 362, Cleo Barker 354
Women High Game handicap: Stephanie Millay 240, Mariah Barden 238, Cleo Barker 235
Women’s High Series handicap: Terry Bailey 674, Cleo Barker 663, Mariah Barden 653

