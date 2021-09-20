• Winston O. McLeod, 27, Auburn, warrant failure to appear, Wednesday, Sept. 15, in Farmington, $100 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Allen M. Jenness-Libby, 31, Waterville, violation of protective order, Thursday, Sept. 16, in Farmington, released on payment plan, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Heather M. Goding, 26, Jay, warrant failure to appear, Thursday, Sept. 16, in Farmington, $500 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Samantha L. Hanson, 35, South China, three warrants theft by unauthorized taking, Thursday, Sept. 16, in Franklin County, Maine State Police.

• Elijah W. Cowper, 20, of Rumford, warrant failure to appear, Friday, Sept. 17, in Farmington, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Christopher S. Turnage, 24, Monticello, operating under the influence, Saturday, Sept. 18, in Franklin County, $500 bail, Maine State Police.

• Kristopher R. Woodward, 45, Stratton, operating while license suspended or revoked, unlawful possession of scheduled drug, Saturday, Sept. 18, in Coplin Plantation, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Jonathan M. Leavitt, 37, Farmington, operating under the influence, operating without a license, Saturday, Sept. 18, in Farmington, Farmington Police Department.

• Charles E. Greenough, 38, Farmington, warrant domestic violence assault, warrant criminal mischief, Sunday, Sept. 19, in Farmington, $150 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Rebecca L. Wallace, 42, Jay, warrant violation of protective order, Sunday, Sept. 19, in Farmington, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

These entries reflect charges filed against individuals. Entries are not criminal convictions.

