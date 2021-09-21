JAY — The St. Rose of Lima Thrift Store opened “Cathy’s Boutique” on Saturday, Sept. 19. The boutique is named after beloved parishioner Cathy Leclair, who passed away in January.

Stephanie Crowe, the parish social ministry coordinator, said that Cathy was integral in the launching of the thrift store, which opened in October 2020.

While Cathy was setting up the overall store, she came up with the idea to set aside the higher end items in a special boutique.

“She was thrilled about displaying and making the store beautiful with the women’s clothing,” Crowe said. “The idea of the boutique was borne through those conversations and her enjoyment of those unique women’s items that we were getting.”

Crowe remembers Leclair, a longtime member of the parish, as “ a very joyful woman” and “generous volunteer.”

“When anybody would ask how she was she would say, ‘living the dream,'” Crowe said.

Crowe said that they named the boutique after Cathy “in remembrance of her to keep her with us in some way.”

Cathy’s Boutique will be home to more expensive items than the rest of the thrift shop, however “they are still great bargains,” Crowe said.

All proceeds will go toward the building’s operational costs, which houses a food pantry, street side blessing box and offers community meals.

The St. Rose of Lima Thrift Store, including “Cathy’s Boutique,” is open Tuesdays 12-4 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the parish hall on Church Street in Jay.

