FARMINGTON — The cost of an internal investigation into Franklin County government reached $10,200 as of Tuesday, according to county Finance Manager Vickie Braley.
Commissioners agreed in June to hire Deborah Whitworth, owner of HR Studio Group of Portland, for $300 per hour to conduct an investigation. Officials gave no reason for or details about the inquiry. The company is a human resources consulting firm.
The attorney gave commissioners names of two people who could conduct the investigation. They hired Whitworth who is also a state human rights commissioner.
The money will come from the legal line in the commissioners’ budget, Braley said Tuesday.
There has been no report released on the investigation or any public notice that it has been completed.
