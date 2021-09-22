LIVERMORE FALLS — Church Update Week of September 19: As the leaves change the landscape of Maine remains beautiful, albeit different than it was a month ago. As the leaves drop, they provide insulation to the roots to help them bear the Maine winters. Often times in life, we feel like we have lost everything. We go through a test in life and we don’t know where to go next. Our leaves have fallen. Many times, God has us go through tests to help us bear the winters in our lives. When spring approaches, we are healthy, reading to take on any challenge. If this is an autumn or winter of your life, remember that spring is coming.

It warmed my heart to see how many people were at Bible Study on Tuesday. I have a sneaking suspicion we will have to add extra tables this week for it! Bible Study gives us a wonderful opportunity to hear everyone’s interpretation of Scripture. By doing so, we understand God and each other better.

This Saturday, the Apple Pumpkin Festival comes back! I know I speak for everyone involved when I say how excited I am to be there! We are looking for volunteers. Most of that staffing involves talking with people about the church, chatting with each other, and dealing with me cracking some of my jokes.

Sunday school kicks off on Sunday. Please join Kay as she teaches a very interesting curriculum. It is set for 9:45 a.m. so that way both FBC and Moose Hill can attend.

Many blessings for your week ahead,

Pastor Forrest

The Week Ahead:

Tuesday- Bible Study at 10 a.m. in person and online- https://ministrelife.zoom.us/j/9495294337. This is the same login as what is in your bulletin.

11 a.m.-Quarterly Pastoral Relations Board Meeting

Thursday-Choir Practice 1 p.m.

Saturday-Soap N More store 9 a.m.- 12 p.m.

Apple Pumpkin Festival 10 a.m.- 3 p.m.- We are still looking for volunteers

Sunday-9:15 a.m.- Choir Rehearsal

9:45 a.m.- Adult Sunday School

10:30am- Sunday worship

After worship: Stained Glass Window Meeting. Please attend.

filed under: