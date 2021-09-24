LIVERMORE FALLS — The Apple Pumpkin Festival slated for Saturday has been canceled because of predicted inclement weather.

The Jay-Livermore-Livermore Falls Chamber of Commerce posted the announcement Friday morning on its Facebook page.

The cancellation is due to predicted downpours.

If people were a sponsor of the event or are a vendor, a chamber representative will be in touch with them.

“To all those who were willing to volunteer, THANK YOU!! We hope to see you all next year, the last Saturday in September stay safe and dry out there this weekend!!!”

The festival was also canceled last year because of COVID-19.

