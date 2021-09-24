AUBURN — Unlock those garages and start your engines! Cure Cannabis Co. Is hosting the last of their three-part car show series on Saturday, October 2, from 1-4 p.m., at their storefront located at 32 Riverside Drive in Auburn Maine. $1,000 cash prizes. Winners to be announced at 4:20 p.m. This is an extra special event as in addition they will be hosting a Harvest Festival supporting local farmers and vendors!

There will be live music from Continental Shake Down, a DYI tie-dye station and no registration is required.

What a wonderful time to grab your pumpkins, mums, ciders and more. Warm caramel apples made on site from Tastefully Baked, hot apple cider made and served by Foreriver Refinery, Doughnuts and apples from Wallingford’s Fruit Farm, fruits and vegetables from Eli’s Farm Stand, Hot N’ Heady Teddy pressing rosin and fresh baked goodies from Lil Girl Goodies Come celebrate with us and enjoy a BBQ buffet, live music, special deals, and tasty treats! Mark those calendars, you will not want to miss this!

