Former 4-H Community Education Assistant Judy Smith is surprised Friday with plants from current and former Franklin County Cooperative Extension staff, Executive Board members and fair officials at the Farmington Fair. Smith, who retired in July after 26 years in the position, was thanked for her service to area youth. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser

Brinleigh White, 3, of Turner tries to pet a bird in the poultry barn Friday afternoon at the Farmington Fair. It was her second visit to the fair, which ends Saturday. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser

Kellee Ouellette, 2, of New Vineyard plays in a puddle Friday at the Farmington Fair. Rain was heavy at times throughout the afternoon, leading officials to close the fair until Saturday morning. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
Farmington Fair, Farmington Maine, photography
Related Stories
Latest Articles