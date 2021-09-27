Farmington Board of Selectmen Agenda
6:30 p.m. Tuesday, September 28
Conference Room
***The conduct of the meeting will include remote access by telephonic, video, and electronic means. The public may attend in person or by viewing the livestream at http://mtbluetv.org/program-live-stream-farmington-selectmen.html or Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MBTV11/ and/or calling 778-6538***
Item 1: Pledge of Allegiance
Item 2: To award the bid for property and casualty insurances
Item 3: To authorize the Town Manager to execute the contract on behalf of the Town for sexton services with Wiles Remembrance Centers
Item 4: To allow State Senator Russell Black to address the Board regarding a proposed increase the number of Franklin County Commissioners from three to five
Item 5: To authorize the Town Manager to execute the contract on behalf of the Town for cell phone services with A.T. & T.
Item 6: To approve municipal quitclaim deed
Item 7: To approve cemetery conveyance
Item 8: To approve the Minutes of Sept. 14
Item 9: To discuss other business
