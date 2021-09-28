LIVERMORE FALLS — Church Update Week of September 26: This past week, especially early Sunday morning, we saw heavy rain in our area. Up at Baxter, Molly reported that just about everything was underwater, minus the peak of Katahdin. The heavy rainfall reminds us that everything should be in moderation. Some rain is good, providing water needed for plants. Too much water can destroy the plants.

What do you have going on in your life that needs moderation? Our country is suffering as our emotions are out of moderation. It seems like anger is the default emotion. People are suffering from COVID-19 burnout. I think a lot of it is due to there not being proper balance in our lives. If you want joy in life, remember JOY: Jesus, Others, You. Put them in that order and you will have joy.

The Week Ahead:

Tuesday-Bible Study at 10 a.m.- https://ministrelife.zoom.us/j/9495294337. This is the same login as what is in your bulletin.

Thursday-Choir Practice at 1 p.m.

Sunday-Sunday school at 9:45 a.m., coffee provided!

Sunday worship: 10:30 a.m.

Blessing of the Pets: 12 p.m.

