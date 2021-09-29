NEWRY — The Androscoggin River Watershed Council is hosting the 26th Annual Androscoggin River Watershed Conference that is scheduled from 8:30 to 2:30 on October 5th at the Grand Summit Hotel at Sunday River Resort. The conference will feature a variety of topics of interest to residents, businesses and government leaders. An open discussion on the Future of the Androscoggin River and its Watershed will follow breakout morning sessions and lunch.

As has been publicized during the pandemic, human connections with nature benefit both physical and mental health. The health-nature session will explore this topic in more detail. Alicia Heyburn from Teens to Trails will be joined by Rebecca Boulos, Executive Director of the Maine Public Health, and Corie Washow of Elemental Counseling.

The impact of climate change on rivers and streams will be another session topic. Severe climate fluctuations are becoming both more frequent and more localized. While some areas of Maine have experienced normal rainfall others are experiencing severe drought. This is true within the Androscoggin Watershed. Flooding has washed out roads and damaged fish spawning habitat, and the enjoyment of boating and fishing has been impacted by droughts. The lack of rainfall and rising temperatures have also adversely affected wildlife and fisheries.

What happens on land reflects directly in our ground and surface waters. The session will look at how good forest stewardship impacts aquatic habitat, especially brook trout. Improving in-stream brook trout habitat has been a major focus of the Watershed Council for more than a decade. Their habitat is threatened by changing land uses and the warming of surface waters. Jeff Reardon from Maine Trout Unlimited and Charles Gauvin, former long-time CEO of national Trout Unlimited will provide their expertise on the impacts of watershed forestry and conservation on aquatic habitat. In another session, Mark Brockmann will discuss the geology, rocks, minerals and Native American artifacts of Western Maine.

There are many issues facing the Androscoggin River and its tributaries as we look into the future. A wide ranging discussion on the future of the river and watershed is expected with topics encompassing water quality classification, under and over use and conflicting uses, public access, climate change and increasing water temperatures, dams and fish passage, and shoreline development. A vigorous discussion is expected following a brief presentations by several speakers giving their own take on the issues. Masks will be required and CDC Covid protocols will be followed. There will be adequate space to properly distance for sessions and for eating. Registration is available at www.androscogginwatershed.org.

