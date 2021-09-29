ORONO — University of Maine Cooperative Extension will offer a webinar about preserving foods using fermentation from noon–12:45 p.m. Oct. 12.

“Preserving the Maine Harvest: Fermenting Vegetables” will feature an exploration of the science of fermentation, a discussion and demonstration of the basic steps of making sauerkraut and tips for success in an interactive format. UMaine Extension food preservation staff will lead the workshop.

Registration is required; a $5 donation is optional. Register on the program webpage to receive the link and resources. https://extension.umaine.edu/register/product/preserving-the-maine-harvest-fermenting-vegetables-october-2021/.

For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Kate McCarty, 207.781.6099; [email protected]

