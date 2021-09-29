NORTH LIVERMORE — There was no service on Sunday, Sept. 26 , at the North Livermore Baptist Church, as Pastor Bonnie is on vacation Sept. 26 – Oct. 2. There will be no office hours during the week she is on vacation. For this week’s announcements, they will be collecting pie crusts for October for the Food Pantry for the Thanksgiving baskets they will be working on. Fall programs will begin Oct. 3. For information, check out our website at northlivermorebaptistchurch.org. You can email the church at [email protected]
