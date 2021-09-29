BANGOR — W.E. Riley II recently retired as New England Bible College / Grace Evangelical Seminary President. He became associated with NEBC/Grace in 2004 as a student. Later Bill was asked to serve on the Board of Trustees, advanced to Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees, then to Chairman of the board. He was then selected by the board to serve as President. A native of Livermore Falls, Mr. Riley is also President of Riley Anders Commercial Real Estate, a commercial development, management, and brokerage firm located in Bangor.

NEBC/Grace is a private non-denominational undergraduate college and a graduate seminary with their main campus in Bangor, a southern Maine campus in South Portland and satellite campuses in Auburn, Mexico, and Fayette.

