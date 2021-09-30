St. Lawrence
CANTON, NY — Meghan Charles from Farmington has been named to St. Lawrence University’s Dean’s List for achieving academic excellence during the summer 2021 semester. Charles is a member of the Class of 2022 and is majoring in psychology and environmental studies. Charles attended Mt. Blue High School.
To be eligible for the Dean’s List, a student must have completed at least four courses and have an academic average of 3.6 based on a 4.0 scale for the semester.
SNHU
MANCHESTER, NH — It is with great pleasure that Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) congratulates Bryar Smith of Strong on being named to the summer 2021 Dean’s List.
Full-time students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 are named to the Dean’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits; undergraduate day students must earn 12 credits in fall or spring semester, and online students must earn 12 credits in either EW1 & EW2, EW3 & EW4, or EW5 & EW6.
