FARMINGTON — Selectmen Tuesday, Sept. 28, wanted more information before voting to support a proposal that would increase the number of county commissioners from three to five.

Franklin County voters will go to the polls Nov. 2 to act on the issue. If approved, the terms of the five commissioners would also be staggered beginning in 2024.

“You don’t need me, the bill’s sponsor is on your board,” Senator Russell Black, a Republican from Wilton, said. “The ballot is out, it’s Franklin County referendum question two.”

An earlier attempt to increase the number of commissioners failed after a line in the bill gave the commissioners the opportunity to veto the proposal, which they did, he said.

“The people should have the right to decide if they want three or five,” Black said. “We’ve had a lot of people ask us, support this idea. When you look at the county, more than half of its $4.3 billion in valuation comes from the northern part.”

Jay, Wilton and Farmington plus Strong for a number of years have represented the county, he said. “When you look at the land mass, there’s a long ways from Jay to Eustis. Rangeley, Eustis and Carrabassett Valley have voted to support it. Early on Jay decided to remain neutral, I haven’t gone back yet.”

Complaints about costs to have ballots printed and increased salary with more commissioners have been heard, Black noted. The Secretary of State printed the ballots at no cost to the county and while commissioners set their own salary, they could lower each commissioner’s salary since each will be representing about 4,000 fewer people, he said.

“They’re receiving $12,000 per year for the same job you’re doing here,” Black said. “They have a road commissioner, clerks. There’s no reason they couldn’t divide that $36,000 by five. It’s their budget, it’s up to them.”

More commissioners would provide better representation, give more minds and thought processes, he said. Many towns have five member boards, he noted.

“I haven’t heard any good reasons not to support it,” Black said.

Information on the new districts was provided by Selectman Scott Landry who is also a State Representative.

“One catch is we’re going to have to split off part of Farmington,” he said.

District One would include Chesterville and Jay.

District Two would be part of Farmington.

District Three would be made up of Industry, New Sharon, New Vineyard, Strong and the rest of Farmington.

District Four would be Avon, Phillips, Temple and Wilton.

District Five would include most of the northern communities.

Initially commissioner Lance Harvell didn’t like the idea, Landry said. Harvell told Landry he can’t talk to another commissioner without being in conflict with regulations.

“Farmington is the only town split,” Landry said. “We’d prefer not having two representatives from Farmington but we can’t mandate anything like that.

“This is a totally non-political effort, we’re working together,” he noted.

Republicans and Democrats have been working to push this through as it’s the best thing for the county, Black said. People in Farmington, Wilton, not just northern Franklin County want to see this done, he noted.

Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, northern Franklin County had seen decreases in population but it has probably increased now, Black said.

“This doesn’t alleviate the problem because we still have northern Franklin County as a mass group,” resident and former selectman Ryan Morgan said. Morgan grew up in that area but said as a resident of Farmington he would vote against it if the town is split in the redistricting. He urged the board not to support it.

“I would hope the board would do what’s best for Farmington, not what’s best for everyone else,” Morgan said.

“This is a county issue, it’s not what’s best for Farmington as far as I’m concerned,” resident Dennis O’Neil said. “It does away with the buddy system. It’s harder to get three to put their heads together consistently. It does give more representation. The system we have now isn’t effective.”

Representation on the county budget committee wasn’t addressed, Landry said.

“I appreciate the spreadsheet and the maps,” Selectman Stephan Bunker said. He appreciated the comments but said he wanted to listen more to be able to make a thoughtful decision.

“I’ve been in favor of increasing the number of commissioners,” Selectman Michael Fogg said. “Hearing the outcome, the pros and cons, it appears it isn’t just simply increasing the numbers. It’s being turned or manipulated to some extent on who has power.”

More information is needed, Fogg said.

“The people will have the ultimate decision one way or another,” Black said.

filed under: