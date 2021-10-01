NEW VINEYARD — Richard and Glendalyn Dunham Hargreaves observed their 60th Wedding Anniversary on August 26 at their home on Porter Lake in New Vineyard with a weekend long family celebration arranged and prepared by their children and grandchildren. Lake activities, lawn games, a special barbecue, flowers, and a replica of the wedding cake along with good weather made for very special days.

Dick and Glenda retired from careers in education from the Windham school system: Dick as high school guidance director and Glenda as a primary school literacy specialist and first grade teacher. After retirement, Dick worked as a real estate broker. Upon a second retirement, the couple built a year-round home in place of their cabin and “came back” to New Vineyard where they had grown up and where they were married.

Their children: Stephen of New Vineyard, Paul and wife Laurie of Raymond, and James and wife Rachelle of Old Town with grandchildren Kyle of Kennebunk, Meghan of Portland, and Emma (who is presently studying in England) gifted them with an upcoming weekend at the Harraseeket Inn in Freeport.

