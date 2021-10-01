PHILLIPS — Second-, third- and fourth-graders at Kingfield Elementary School will switch to remote learning next week because of an additional case of COVID-19.

Todd Sanders, superintendent of School Administrative District 58, announced the change Friday in a letter to district residents.

“As a result of the impact of the confirmed cases and the close contact tracing that has identified additional students/staff that need to quarantine, we will need to move the second, third and fourth grade students . . . to remote learning” next week, he wrote.

Teachers were given Friday to prepare.

Friday, Oct. 8, is a scheduled workshop day and Oct. 11 is a holiday, so in-person instruction will resume Oct. 12, Sanders wrote. Student lunches will be available for pickup from 9 to 11 a.m. Monday.

The school’s first confirmed case of the virus was reported Sept. 23, Sanders said.

It was announced Thursday that all Phillips Elementary School students would switch to remote learning immediately because of an outbreak.

There have also been confirmed cases at Strong Elementary School and Mt. Abrams High School in Salem Township.

“Strong Elementary School will be moving their kindergarten students to alternative learning for the next ten days for quarantine purposes,” Sanders said in a letter Wednesday. “Students and staff that were in close contact may return to the building on Tuesday, Oct. 12.” There will also be universal masking until the risk of virus transmission is low, he said.

The high school will have universal masking from Oct. 1 to 8, also because of the elevated level of transmission of the virus.

