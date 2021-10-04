• Chad E. Hunter, 31, Farmington, operating under the influence, Wednesday, Sept. 22, in Kingfield, $3,000 unsecured bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Kenneth L. Doane IV, 52, Mercer, assault, Saturday, Sept. 25, in Farmington, $100 bail, Farmington Police Department.

• Justin F. Bernier, 40, Sandy River Plantation, violation condition of release, Saturday, Sept. 25, in Rangeley, $3,000 unsecured bail, Rangeley Police Department.

• Michael D. Letarte, 30, New Sharon, domestic violence assault, Saturday, Sept. 25, in Farmington, $150 bail, Farmington Police Department.

• Joshua J. Allen, 41, Salem Township, violation of protection from abuse order, Sunday, Sept. 26, in Salem Township, $150 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Alexandra H. Banks, 22, Farmington, operating under the influence, Sunday, Sept. 26, in Farmington, $3,000 unsecured bail, Farmington Police Department.

• Nicholas A. Hinkley, 66, Strong, violation condition of release, Wednesday, Sept. 29, in Strong, $150 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Christopher J. Leland, 44, Hillsborough, New Hampshire, operating under the influence, Thursday, Sept. 30, in Rangeley, $350 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Gregory C. Lundgren, 57, Strong, violation condition of release, Saturday, Oct. 2, in Strong, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• John M. Murphy, 51, Nashville, Arkansas, aggravated assault, Sunday, Oct. 3, in Farmington, Farmington Police Department.

• Benjamin N. Hathorne, 24, Eustis, domestic violence aggravated assault, assault, endangering welfare of child, Sunday, Oct. 3, in Eustis, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

These entries reflect charges filed against individuals. Entries are not criminal convictions.

