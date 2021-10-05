LIVERMORE FALLS — Judy Pancoast, Grammy nominated singer, songwriter, and recording artist, will be playing an outdoor concert at Treat Memorial Library on Saturday, Oct. 16, at 1 p.m. Judy crafts clever songs with infectious melodies that delight the young and the young at heart. We are so excited to offer this free and open to the public concert for local families. Join us for her fall/Halloween themed show of terrific tunes! (The rain date for this performance will be Oct. 23.)

Our Fall into Books contest is ongoing until December 1st at Treat! Every time you check out books at Treat Memorial Library, enter for a chance to win a book in December! The more books you read, the more chances you get. We have books for children, teens, and adults, so everyone gets to play this fall!

Some stories are so beloved that they have been made into films many times. But which version is the best? Check out The Book Was Better Tuesdays in October on Facebook — tell us which movie adaptations are your favorites!

Story Time will be going live in October! Join us for Story Time Live on Facebook every Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. for stories, songs, and rhymes. Join us for a very special Spooktacular on Wednesday, Oct. 27, at 10:30 a.m. We will, of course, be reading creepy stories for Halloween!

Our book recommendation show, Bonkers for Books, will be posted at noon on Saturdays, Oct. 2 and Oct. 30. Tune in to see what to read next!

Our Zoom Book Club will be reading the true story of The Little Bookstore of Big Stone Gap by Wendy Welch as part of our series, Books About Books. The Zoom meeting will take place Thursday, Oct. 14, at 3 p.m. Please let staff know if you would like a copy of the book up for discussion and the email invite to the meeting.

Please note that the library will be CLOSED Tuesday, Oct. 12, in observance of Indigenous Peoples Day.

Treat Memorial Library is now open without requiring an appointment. Due to high levels of community transmission in Androscoggin County, masks are required at all times in the library regardless of vaccination status. Masks are available at the door for those who need them. Please continue to limit your time to 30 minutes if possible. Curbside service will still be available. Thank you!

Any questions or for more information, please call the Library at 897-3631. Always remember that you are able to log in to your own account and access the 3M Cloud Library through our online catalog at https://treat.biblionix.com/atoz/catalog/. While you are there, click on “See what’s hot” for a list of ALL the new items. Follow us on Facebook for any new developments.

