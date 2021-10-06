LIVERMORE FALLS — Week of October 3. This week I took a walk in the woods admiring the changing leaves. I saw bright colors of red, orange, yellow, and surprisingly, greener than I remember from this time last year. As I walked in the woods, I was continually reminded of God’s love. In an ever-divided world, it is necessary that we as Christians bring as much love as possible to it. When Jesus asks us to love our neighbor, it is not an easy commandment. We are to love our neighbor who does not necessarily look like us, vote like us, love like us, pray like us, etc. The fall foliage would not be as beautiful if all the leaves were the same color. It is their diversity that adds the beauty of God’s landscape.

Hatred is always the easier course to take. It is much easier to have black and white than shades of gray. It is easy to hate a group of people based on the actions of a few people in that group.

“Love isn’t a state of perfect caring. It is an active noun like struggle. To love someone is to strive to accept that person exactly the way he or she is, right here and now.”-Rev. Fred Rogers

Hatred is easy. It is a way to discount people- a way to minimize their humanity. But love is a struggle. Love tells us to accept people that we may not want to accept. Love is difficult but necessary. Love is a challenge. Not much is black and white. Most things have shades of gray. One thing that is black and white is Jesus’ words: Love your enemies. Love your neighbor. Love. Love. Love.

Many Blessings for your week ahead,

Pastor Forrest

The Week Ahead:

Monday: Deacons at 3:30 p.m. in the Vestry

Tuesday: Bible Study at 10 a.m. in the Vestry

Thursday: Choir Practice at 1 p.m. in the Sanctuary

Sunday: Choir Practice at 9:15 a.m. in the Sanctuary

Sunday School at 9:45 a.m. in the Vestry. Weekly Worship at 10:30 a.m. Coffee Hour after church service.

