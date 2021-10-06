LIVERMORE FALLS — The public works foreman told selectmen Tuesday that he will install pedestrian crossing signs on Depot Street/Route 17 once Avesta Housing, owner of Livermore Terrace, removes some trees in front of its housing complex to address safety issues.

Residents of the apartments for senior and disabled residents voiced concerns to the board last month about lack of pedestrian safety signs, motorists not stopping for people in crosswalks, speeding vehicles and parking.Foreman Bill Nichols said he received a message from a representative of Avesta Housing, based in Portland, that they are willing to cut trees for safety.

Nichols has ordered pedestrian signs, he said, but they are not the flashing type. The flashing signs that signal someone is crossing are expected to be installed once the Maine Department of Transportation does construction on Route 17 in 2023.

Nichols also informed selectmen that Cargill, Searles and Vine streets are expected to be paved this month. All three had sewer lines replaced or repaired this past summer.

“We are grading the roads next week and the plan is to pave the week after, weather permitting,” Nichols said.

He also told selectmen that while the work on the New England Clean Energy Connect Corridor was done, a couple of the town’s roads were damaged. Androscoggin Bluffs and River Road were damaged when equipment was turning to enter the corridor, he said. The company is going to fix the damage and pay for it.

If the paving crew has time, the plan is to pave from the Town Office to the tennis courts on Foundry Road, Nichols said.

In other business, after reviewing the proposed Medical Marijuana Retail Stores, Medical Marijuana Cultivation Facilities and Medical Marijuana Manufacturing Facilities Ordinance and making some changes, it will go to the town’s attorney for review, Town Manager Amanda Allen said.

If it is deemed ready for a vote, it will go back to selectmen to approve and a public hearing will be held prior to the Nov. 2 vote at the polls at the Fire Station. The Town Office will be closed that day.

Allen said a hearing is tentatively set for Oct. 19.

Selectmen thanked Planning Board member Cindy Langewisch for her work on the ordinance.

In another matter, the Livermore Falls Annual Report is available at the Town Office.

