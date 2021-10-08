Car Hop

FARMINGTON — Sunday, October 10 from 4 to 5:30 p.m., plan for an entertaining afternoon/evening filled with live music and food while viewing classic cars at Fairbanks Union Church, 583 Fairbanks Road, Farmington. Revel in an afternoon of music by High School Musical performer, Hope Chernesky on fiddles while sitting in your car or at picnic tables enjoying fare cooked by members, friends, and deacons of the church. Classic car registration will begin at 4 and end at 5 p.m. to be eligible for the cash prizes. The fee to enter a classic car is $5, but the car hop is free to attend as a spectator.

Winners will be judged by the spectators at the cruise in. Prizes are: first place $100, second place $50, and third place, $25. Two hours of music will fill the neighborhood with Hope Chernesky on Fiddle. Hope will provide a magnificent performance while you enjoy food prepared by church friends and family.

A menu of hot dogs, hamburgers, cheeseburgers, French fries, root beer floats, soda/water and whoopee pies will be offered at a reasonable price. If it rains, the event will be cancelled for this year. The show benefits the Deacons Mission and Outreach Fund. Questions will be answered by calling , 778-6214, 778-3808, 778-4349.

Suppers

EAST WILTON — On Saturday, October 16, 2021 the Masonic Group at the Harland M. Harnden Masonic Hall, 70 Bryant Road, East Wilton, Maine, will be offering a Takeout/Pickup meal from 5 to 6 p.m. The meal will be roast pork with gravy, potatoes, vegetable, rolls, and chocolate cake. $9 for Adults and $5 for those under the age of 12. Meal reservations by Thursday, October 14 at 5 p.m. would be appreciated. To reserve meals please call Alan Morison – 645-4366; Robert Lawrence -778-2354 or Alvin McDonald – 645-2190. We also offer home deliveries in the Farmington and Wilton area for $10 per meal.

VFW



JAY — VFW Post #3335 after much discussion and concern for our members and guests have suspended Wednesday cribbage and Thursday dance night till further notice, due to a covid outbreak

Our Friday take outs were suspended for two week but have resumed as of October 8,and will continue. Our hall is also available for rentals. The Post and Auxiliary would like to thank you all for your continued support.

Free coats

WILTON — Free warm coats for adults and children are available now and throughout the winter from St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Wilton. Most coats come from Salvation Army and are lightly used and dry cleaned. Call 645-2639 to make an appointment. Please leave a message if we are not available. Masks must be worn inside church. St Luke’s Episcopal Church, 59 High St, Wilton. www.stlukeswilton.org. Contact Information: Phone: 207-645-2639

filed under: