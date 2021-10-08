• Mark D. Beattie, 41, Solon, operating while license suspended or revoked, Monday, Oct. 4, in Wilton, $3,000 unsecured bail, Wilton Police Department.

• James W. Dingus, 39, Augusta, probation revocation, Tuesday, Oct. 5, in Farmington, Franklin County Detention Center.

• Christine L. Lane, 60, Wilton, operating under the influence, Tuesday, Oct. 5, in Wilton, Wilton Police Department.

• Iaian K. Stross Perham, 39, Farmington, operating while license suspended or revoked, operating without a license, Wednesday, Oct. 6, in Wilton, $150 bail, Wilton Police Department.

• Craig F. Brinkham, 24, Farmington, Thursday, Oct. 7, in New Sharon, violation of condition of release and operating under the influence, personal recognizance bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

These entries reflect charges filed against individuals. Entries are not criminal convictions.

