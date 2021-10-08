FARMINGTON — The University of Maine at Farmington’s celebrated Visiting Writers Series proudly presents award-winning poets Rosebud Ben-Oni and Carey Salerno for the popular program’s second event of the season.

Ben-Oni and Salerno will read from their works at 7:30 p.m., Thursday, October 21, in The Landing in the UMF Olsen Student Center. The reading is free and open to the public and will be followed by a book signing with the authors.

Reservations are required and guests must adhere to the University’s Covid safe practices, including wearing a mask at all times while inside campus buildings and social distancing when possible. Reservations can be made at: https://forms.gle/4G1FAXu5xQjXaQ5UA

In addition to the Alice James Award for her collection “If This Is the Age We End Discovery,” Ben-Oni is a recipient of the 2021 City Arts Corps grant and the 2021 Queens Arts Fund grant. Her work has appeared in “POETRY,” “Tin House,” and “Guernica,” among other lauded journals. She holds a BA from New York University and was a Rackham Merit Fellow at the University of Michigan.

Salerno is a winner of the Kinereth Gensler Award and is a contributor to NPR, Poets and Writers, and American poetry, among others. She is the executive editor and director of Alice James Books. She earned her BA from Western Michigan University and her MFA from New England College.

Ben-Oni’s collection “If This Is the Age We End Discovery” and Salerno’s collection “Tributary” are available for pre-purchase at Devany, Doak, and Garret Booksellers and the UMF University Bookstore.

The Visiting Writer Series is sponsored by the UMF Bachelor of Fine Arts in Creative Writing Program.

