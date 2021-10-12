Regional School Unit 9 school board agenda

6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021

Place: The Forum, Mt. Blue Campus

NOTICE: According to RSU 9’s Health and Safety guidelines, face masks are required to attend an in-person event inside a school building.

I. Call to order

II. Pledge of Allegiance

III. Report of the Chairperson – Carol Coles

A. MSMS Fall Conference – registration request due to Central Office by October 15, 2021 – agenda and clinic outline

IV. Strategic planning team update

V. Good news stories from the Board or Administrators

VI. Public comment

A. Expectations

B. Time for comments

VII. Superintendent’s report – Christian Elkington

A. New hires, transfers, resignations, and retirements

B. Allow the Superintendent to hire staff

C. Committee meetings next steps

D. Teacher & principal state mandated evaluation LD 1172

E. Update on open positions (through 10-4-21)

F. Staff vaccination status update

G. State student immunization update (measles, mumps, rubella, diphtheria, pertussis, tetanus, polio, varicella, and meningococcal meningitis)

H. EAC and Health & Safety committee updates

I. Hiring plan changes & flyer

J. Superintendent evaluation & updated timeline

VIII. Administrator reports none for this meeting

IX. Presentations

A. 21st Century 2020-2021 program review – Laura Columbia, Director of Curriculum

B. 2021-2022 staff evaluation steering committee update – Laura Columbia and Doug Hodum

C. Finance – Kris Pottle, Business Manager and Beth Christopher, Assistant Business Manager

1. Quarter one expense summary

2. Quarter one expense report

X. Consent agenda

A. Minutes from September 28, 2021

B. Committee report outs and minutes

1. Operations Committee – October 5, 2021

2. Personnel & Finance – October 5, 2021

3. Educational Policy – October 5, 2021

● Motion to approve the consent agenda.

XI. New Business

A. Approval of new hires & resignations

● Motion to approve the new hires and resignation as presented in the superintendent’s report

B. Allow Superintendent to hire through Dec 14, 2021

● Motion to approve the superintendent to hire through Dec 14, 2021 as presented in the superintendent’s report

C. Approval of high school Textbooks – Columbia

1. Kindred, Octavia Butler

2. They Called Us Enemy, George Takei

3. Born A Crime, Trevor Noah

4. Ground Zero, Alan Gratz

5. The Poet X, Elizabeth Acevedo

● Motion to approve the textbooks recommended by the director of curriculum and moved forward by the educational policy committee

D. Approval of superintendent evaluation plan and timeline

● Motion to approve the superintendent evaluation and timeline

E. Acceptance of the Cushing Nutrition Grant

● Motion to accept the Cushing Nutrition Grant in the amount of $2,955.22

XII. Adjourn

NEXT SCHEDULED MEETINGS

October 26, 2021 – 6:30pm – The Forum, Mt. Blue Campus

November 9, 2021 – 6:30pm – The Forum, Mt. Blue Campus

COMMITTEE MEETINGS

November 2, 2021 – 5:00pm – The Forum, Mt. Blue Campus

Personnel & Finance – November 2, 2021 – 6:00pm – The Forum, Mt. Blue Campus

Educational Policy – November 2, 2021 – 7:00pm – The Forum, Mt. Blue Campus

