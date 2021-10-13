Suppers

EAST WILTON — On Saturday, October 16, the Masonic Group at the Harland M. Harnden Masonic Hall, 70 Bryant Road, East Wilton, Maine, will be offering a Takeout/Pickup meal from 5 to 6 p.m. The meal will be roast pork with gravy, potatoes, vegetable, rolls, and chocolate cake. $9 for adults and $5 for those under the age of 12. Meal reservations by Thursday, October 14 at 5 p.m. would be appreciated. To reserve meals please call Alan Morison – 645-4366; Robert Lawrence -778-2354 or Alvin McDonald – 645-2190. We also offer home deliveries in the Farmington and Wilton area for $10 per meal.

JAY — Frank L. Mitchell VFW Post #3335 at 64 Jewell St. in Jay. For Friday, October 15, the supper will feature roast chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy peas, cranberry sauce and gingerbread for $9. On Oct. 22, the menu features potato and sausage casserole, salad and dessert for $9. Meals begins serving at 5 p.m. Call Janice early at 897-2122 to reserve your meal.

Coat closet



WILTON — Free warm coats for adults and children are available now and throughout the winter from St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Wilton. Most coats come from Salvation Army and are lightly used and dry cleaned. Call 645-2639 to make an appointment. Please leave a message if we are not available. Masks must be worn inside church. St Luke’s Episcopal Church, 59 High St, Wilton. www.stlukeswilton.org. Contact Information: Phone: 207-645-2639.

Sales

NORTH JAY — Saturday, October 16, from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., North Jay Grange is having an Indoor Outdoor sale with more nice clothing for family, household goods, small furniture, more books, puzzles. FMI – 208-9225, 645-4400

NORTH JAY — November 6, Saturday, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. – Annual Christmas Holiday sale combined with a food sale. Holiday crafts, gifts, Christmas decorations, new hats, mittens, scarfs for the family. Winter clothing. Lots of new and gently used items. FMI – 208-9225, 645-4400.

