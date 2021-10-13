To the Editor:
To prevent further spread of the coronavirus, we should require everyone to get fully vaccinated, (including a possible third dose,)–unless exempted by a sincerely held religious belief or medical condition. We should write to our legislators and executives at all levels of government.
Alvin Blake
Bangor
