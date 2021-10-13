LIVERMORE FALLS — Fraudulent checks made to look like real ones from the Livermore Falls Treatment Plant account were cashed recently for a total of $8,600, according to Town Manager Amanda Allen.

The checks were made payable to a person, but it was not known Wednesday if that was the person who created the bogus checks, Allen said, adding the money came out of the town’s account.

Police are investigating the checks, which were cashed outside of Livermore Falls, including in Gray, according to officials.

Allen said she received a call from a bank representative late Tuesday afternoon alerting her to the situation.

Allen said soon as she saw the checks, she knew they were not real.

