LIVERMORE — Brettuns Wheelers ATV Club announced that the trails in Livermore are closed, at several landowners’ requests. October is archery and crossbow hunting season, which goes until Oct. 29.

Maine residents will kick off the firearm season season on Oct. 30 and the regular season runs from Nov 1 to Nov. 27. With muzzleloader season following Dec. 6 to Dec 4, plus in districts 12, 13, 15-18,20-26, and 29 it is open Dec 6 to Dec 11, the ATV riding season is over.

The club held a potluck dinner on Saturday, Oct 9 with the intention of electing a new president, but not enough people from the club attended to hold an election. However, the potluck dishes were delicious.

Since there are no more meetings until the club Christmas party on Dec 4 at 2 p.m., the election was postponed until spring.

