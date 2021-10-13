FARMINGTON —A 65-year-old Vienna woman was injured Wednesday afternoon when her SUV hit the back of another SUV on Wilton Road, according to police.

A Ford Edge driven by Barbara Kralovic hit a Honda CR-V driven by Scott Storer, 64, of Weld, according to Sgt. Jesse Clement of the Farmington Police Department.

The impact in the northbound lane sent Storer’s vehicle into the southbound lane, where it hit a Ford Explorer driven by Kristy Philbrick, 49, of New Vineyard, Clement said.

Reported at 1:22 p.m., the crash occurred as Storer’s SUV was turning left into Silver Shears, a hair salon at 399 Wilton Road, according to Clement.

Kravolic, who complained of back pain, was taken by a NorthStar EMS ambulance to Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington.

Traffic in the northbound lane was rerouted into the Splash n’ Dash Car Wash lot at 398 Wilton Road.

