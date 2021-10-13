JAY — This year the free Thanksgiving baskets will return after last year’s break because of the Covid pandemic. A full Thanksgiving meal, including turkey or chicken(for smaller families)is on the menu.

Anyone living in the Jay, Livermore and Livermore Falls area, may sign up during the month of October. There will be no sign-ups in November so that food can be ordered.

People requesting a Thanksgiving basket do not need to be clients of the food cupboard, but it is requested that those signing up are prepared to pick up baskets ordered, on the Monday before Thanksgiving. Volunteers will be there to assist with loading into cars.

Hours for sign- up in October, are during Food Cupboard hours: Tuesday 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., Wednesday and Thursday 2-4 p.m. The food cupboard is located off Horan Street in Jay, behind the old St. Rose school building.

If anyone in the community would like to make a donation for this project, they may do so by sending a contribution to Tri-Town Ministerial Food Cupboard (TTMFC.)..memo Thanksgiving baskets ,mailed to Tri-Town Ministerial Food Cupboard ,PO Box 314, Livermore Falls 04254. They will receive a tax deductible receipt and a thank you .

Phone number for the Food cupboard is 897-2441, and messages can be left or answered only during business hours of the Food Cupboard. Sorry, basket reservations cannot be taken by phone.

